Motor Vehicles Act set for overhaul as road transport ministry readies 61 amendments

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has identified at least 61 amendments to the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, which are likely to be introduced in Parliament during the upcoming Budget Session, subject to Cabinet approval.

Before the Cabinet’s nod, the proposed revisions will be examined by a sub-committee chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, constituted for this purpose. The amendments covering issues such as decriminalisation of provisions, simplified definitions, emission regulations, and harmonisation with global standards were recently discussed at the annual meeting of transport ministers from all states and Union Territories (UTs) held in New Delhi.

With these changes, the government aims to make certain Central guidelines mandatory for states, a move expected to enhance uniformity and enforcement in road safety, vehicle regulation, and transport policy.

“All the proposed amendments were placed before the transport ministers of states and UTs and discussed. Some suggestions have come from them as well as from the secretary, MoRTH. There is a sub-committee under the chairmanship of Rajnath Singh. These suggestions will go to that committee and thereafter be taken to the Cabinet for approval,” said minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari.

He added that the major amendments focus on improving road safety, ease of doing business, citizen services, regulatory frameworks, mobility, emission norms, simplified definitions and language, and harmonisation with global standards.