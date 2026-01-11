One more BLO dies by suicide in Bengal due to workload, stress during SIR process

KOLKATA: BLO Hamimul Islam, headmaster of a state government-aided secondary school for boys in Paikmarichar (BLO), died by suicide in Murshidabad district in West Bengal on Saturday.
The family members alleged that Hamimul Islam succumbed to a tremendous workload and stress triggered by the SIR process.
This incident comes hardly three days following the death of the seventh BLO due to SIR SIR-related process on Wednesday in the State.
On Saturday, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar expressing serious concern over deaths of common citizens and BLOs because of the SIR-related work pressure and anxieties in the State.
With Saturday’s case, eight BLOs have died so far in various districts in Bengal since the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls started in the state on 4 November last year.
Five out of the eight cases are suicidal deaths.
Police said on Sunday that Hamimul was a BLO of the East Alaipur polling booth under the Khoribona gram panchayat. His body was found hanging from the ceiling inside the classroom of his school on Saturday evening.
"Hamimul was under tremendous psychological pressure because of the workload and tension generated by the electoral roll revision duties. Besides his daily workload as a headmaster in the school, he could not bear the rigorous SIR jobs for the past couple of months, and as a result, he died by suicide,” alleged Formanul Islam, elder brother of the deceased.
His body has been sent to the morgue for a postmortem, police said.
On 7 January, BLO Samprita Chowdhury Sanyal’s death was recorded in Englishbazar in Malda district. She was an ICDS worker.
Her husband had alleged, “She fell ill a few days ago and was undergoing treatment. Besides her daily routine job as an ICDS worker, she had also been working for the SIR exercise as a BLO. She could not tolerate the tremendous work pressure of the electoral roll revision process, though the concerned doctor advised her to take rest for a few days. But there was no scope for rest as she was busy with the SIR apart from the ICDS duty."