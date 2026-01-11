One more BLO dies by suicide in Bengal due to workload, stress during SIR process

On Saturday, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar expressing serious concern over deaths of common citizens and BLOs because of the SIR-related work pressure and anxieties in the State.

With Saturday’s case, eight BLOs have died so far in various districts in Bengal since the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls started in the state on 4 November last year.

Five out of the eight cases are suicidal deaths.

Police said on Sunday that Hamimul was a BLO of the East Alaipur polling booth under the Khoribona gram panchayat. His body was found hanging from the ceiling inside the classroom of his school on Saturday evening.