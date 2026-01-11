PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Saurashtra conference; Ambani, Adani unveil growth push

AHMEDABAD: The Vibrant Gujarat Saurashtra Regional Conference on Saturday marks a decisive moment in Gujarat’s decentralised growth push, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling a major industrial expansion roadmap for Saurashtra and Kutch.

Setting the tone for accelerated regional development, 13 new smart GIDC estates spread over 3,540 acres were announced across seven districts of the Saurashtra–Kutch belt, including Jamnagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Kutch, Morbi and Surendranagar.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani called the decision to expand Vibrant Gujarat beyond Gandhinagar after 20 years 'a moment of pride'.

Ambani underlined Reliance’s emotional and economic bond with the state, saying, “Gujarat is our body, heart and soul. We are a Gujarati company.”

“My revered father, Dhirubhai Ambani, was a son of this soil and was born in Chorwad,” he said.

Ambani took the opportunity to announce that Reliance, already the largest investor in Gujarat with investments worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore, will double its investment to Rs 7 lakh crore within five years.

Anchoring Gujarat’s clean-tech ambitions, Ambani said Reliance is building the world’s largest clean energy ecosystem in Jamnagar.

“We are setting up a data centre in Jamnagar. Jio will launch the People First Intelligence Platform, ensuring that every citizen can access AI in their own language, on their own mobile,” he said, merging technology with inclusivity.

Extending Reliance’s footprint beyond industry, Ambani announced participation in India’s Olympic ambition, revealing plans to manage the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura in partnership with the Gujarat government as part of preparations for the 2036 Olympics, with a focus on training India’s future champions.

Healthcare also featured prominently in Reliance’s roadmap, with Ambani announcing plans to build a world-class hospital in Jamnagar, reaffirming that “the development of Gujarat is our resolve.”

Ambani said global challenges were intensifying but added confidently, “These challenges cannot touch us because Narendra Modi has built an invisible wall around India.”