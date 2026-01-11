Rs 10 crore worth synthetic drugs being run under cover of nursery busted in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A synthetic drug unit being run under the cover of a plant nursery has been busted by the central bureau of narcotics (CBN) in Agar-Malwa district of western Madhya Pradesh.

The MDMA drug manufacturing unit was busted by a CBN-Ujjain Unit team led by superintendent Mukesh Khatri inside the Tirth plant nursery in Amla area of the western MP district on Saturday evening.

A total of 31.25 kg Mephedrone and other chemicals were seized by the raiding team from the spot, where a full-fledged lab was being illegally run to manufacture the synthetic drug MDMA. The seizure is valued at around Rs 10 crore in the domestic market, while it’s international worth could well touch Rs 50 crore.

According to the CBN-Ujjain Unit’s superintendent Mukesh Khatri, the team conducted the raid following specific intelligence input, about a big consignment of MD to be lifted from there. A full-fledged lab was being secretly run inside the nursery.

The nursery was being run on a farmhouse owned by one Ratadiya family. Ongoing investigations into the matter have thrown up a possible Indore link.

The CBN team is now probing how big the network of the busted unit was, it’s supply chain and key operatives of the racket. While no arrest has been made in the matter so far, legal action has been initiated against the nursery’s manager.

This the second major synthetic drug related seizure in Agar-Malwa district within four months.

Back in September 2025, an alleged synthetic drug racket, being operated by a local leader of the ruling BJP, identified as Rahul Anjana was busted with the seizure of synthetic drugs and related material and equipment worth over Rs 5 crore.

Following the September 2025 police action, Rahul Anjana was expelled by the BJP.