Shops, houses, mosque allegedly set on fire in Tripura after altercation over collecting funds for local temple

Several Muslim-owned shops, houses and a mosque were allegedly set on fire in Tripura's Unakoti district by members of right-wing groups after an altercation broke out over the collection of funds for a local temple on Saturday, reported Maktoob Media.

At least ten people, including police personnel, were injured in the attack that happened in Saidarpar in the Kumarghat sub-division, reported PTI, citing a police official.

Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar Rai said that no fresh violence has been reported, with paramilitary forces conducting foot patrolling in sensitive areas.

"Ten people have been arrested for their alleged link to the violence," he said.

According to Maktoob Media report, citing locals, the incident happened on Saturday morning when a group of "Hindutva activists" arrived at a shop belonging to a resident and asked for donations (chanda) for a local temple.

The owner, identified as Ali, informed the group that he had already given some amount and would give more in a few days.