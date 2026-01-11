Shops, houses, mosque allegedly set on fire in Tripura after altercation over collecting funds for local temple

Several Muslim-owned shops, houses and a mosque were allegedly set on fire in Tripura's Unakoti district by members of right-wing groups after an altercation broke out over the collection of funds for a local temple on Saturday, reported Maktoob Media.
At least ten people, including police personnel, were injured in the attack that happened in Saidarpar in the Kumarghat sub-division, reported PTI, citing a police official.
Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar Rai said that no fresh violence has been reported, with paramilitary forces conducting foot patrolling in sensitive areas.
"Ten people have been arrested for their alleged link to the violence," he said.
According to Maktoob Media report, citing locals, the incident happened on Saturday morning when a group of "Hindutva activists" arrived at a shop belonging to a resident and asked for donations (chanda) for a local temple.
The owner, identified as Ali, informed the group that he had already given some amount and would give more in a few days.
"But they didn’t listen and wanted the money at that moment... Then they started beating me... After the attack, I was taken to the hospital. They went to my house and set it on fire,” Ali was quoted as saying by Maktoob.
He also alleged that police personnel were present at the spot during the attack and did not intervene.
Another resident of the area, Maulana Abdul Malik alleged that the group also set fire to graves.
"They didn’t stop at beating people... They set fire to five or six houses, burnt Muslim shops, and even set the mosque on fire — the Saidur Para Mosque. They also burnt graves. Bikes, cars, even a tractor were destroyed," he alleged, adding that the police officials present at the spot did not intervene.
Meanwhile, Congress legislature party leader Birajit Sinha alleged that he was stopped from visiting the violence-affected area.
"We were going to meet the affected villagers at Saidarpar after yesterday's clashes, but were prevented by the police, who cited security reasons. I strongly protest this," he told the reporters.
Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury slammed the BJP-led government, alleging that it failed to protect the lives and properties of people of the minority community.
"When Kumarghat was burning, the chief minister was busy leading a roadshow in Kanchanpur in North Tripura. He has not made any statement against the communal violence," he said.
According to police, Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita remain in force in the area, and internet service has been suspended.
"We will review the situation in due course and decide if the restrictions can be eased," Rai said.
(With inputs from PTI)