Suspected Pakistan drones seen hovering over areas along LoC, IB; search operations launched

JAMMU: Security forces picked up movement of suspected drones in several forward areas along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday evening, officials said.

All the flying objects came from the Pakistan side and returned after hovering over Indian territory for few minutes, they said.

According to officials, security forces have launched a search operation on the ground after noticing the movement of suspected drones in the forward areas.

Army troops guarding the Nowshera sector along the LoC in Rajouri, fired from medium and light machine guns on observing drone movement over Gania-Kalsian village around 6.35 pm, they said.