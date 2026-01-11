Amit Shah speaks to Suvendu Adhikari after alleged convoy attack in Bengal

KOLKATA: Hours after the alleged attack on West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday night at Chandrakona in West Midnapore district, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to him over the phone seeking details.

According to a few BJP insiders close to Suvendu, Shah spoke with him for about 15 minutes. The insiders requesting anonymity said that several videos of the incident have already been sent to the Union Home Ministry in Delhi after the talk between Shah and Suvendu.

They added that the party’s West Midnapore unit has called for a protest march at Chandrakona on January 13, where Suvendu is likely to join.

The ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, on the other hand, alleged that Suvendu is exaggerating the incident.