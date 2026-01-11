Amit Shah speaks to Suvendu Adhikari after alleged convoy attack in Bengal

KOLKATA: Hours after the alleged attack on West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday night at Chandrakona in West Midnapore district, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to him over the phone seeking details.
According to a few BJP insiders close to Suvendu, Shah spoke with him for about 15 minutes. The insiders requesting anonymity said that several videos of the incident have already been sent to the Union Home Ministry in Delhi after the talk between Shah and Suvendu.
They added that the party’s West Midnapore unit has called for a protest march at Chandrakona on January 13, where Suvendu is likely to join.
The ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, on the other hand, alleged that Suvendu is exaggerating the incident.
The LoP sat on a protest inside the Chandrakona police station, demanding registration of an FIR after he alleged that his convoy was attacked by Trinamool Congress workers at West Medinipur on Saturday night.
He also demanded the registration of an FIR against those responsible for the attack, alleging that the TMC is attempting to eliminate the BJP from the State.
"We are here for justice. The elections aren't far. These people (TMC cadres) are about to lose. They want to demolish the BJP. TMC Youth Wing President, TMC Labour Union leader were there. I have given the names of the involved. I am urging that an FIR should be registered, and people involved should be arrested," Suvendu said.
"Tonight, approximately around 8:20 PM, while I was returning from Purulia, at Chandrakona Road, Paschim Medinipur district, I was viciously attacked by TMC goons. These cowards, emboldened by the Mamata Banerjee regime's culture of violence and impunity, attacked me right in the presence of the Police," Suvendu had expressed on X.
"The policemen, who are very guardians of law, stood by like mute spectators. This is not just an attack on me; it's an assault on every voice of opposition in West Bengal. The TMC's desperation is showing, resorting to thuggery because they can't face the heat of the people's rising anger," he added.