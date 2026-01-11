Three prisoners who fled Jharkhand's Hazaribag jail, caught from Maharashtra

HAZARIBAG: Three prisoners, who escaped from the Hazaribag Central Jail in Jharkhand, were caught from Solapur district of Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

Hazaribagh SP Anjani Anjan said they were found working at a brick kiln in the Karmala police station area in Solapur. The prisoners, who escaped on December 31, have been brought back on transit remand, he said.

The three prisoners, who had been serving life sentences in cases registered under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, had escaped the jail by cutting the iron bars of a window of their ward, police said.

"They then tore a bedsheet and used it as a rope to climb down. They successfully escaped from the jail premises by scaling the inner and outer walls," the SP said.

"Three Special Investigation Teams (SITs) were formed. One team worked on gathering technical evidence and mobile location data. The second team was tracing the escape route, while the third team was continuously raiding potential hideouts," he said.

After escaping, the three prisoners went to Gaya in Bihar, from where they took a train to Jasidih.

They waited there for about two days for a train to Pune, he added.

"On January 4, they left for Maharashtra on the Jasidih-Pune Express and got off at Daund junction on January 6. From there, they travelled by bus and then walked 12 to 15 km to Korthi village in the Karmala, where they started working at a brick kiln owned by an acquaintance," the SP said.

The prisoners were identified as Deva Bhuiyan of Loyabad, Rahul Rajwar of Jogta, and Jitendra Rawani of Kenduadih -- all in Dhanbad district.