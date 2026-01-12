Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein test drives WWII Willys Jeep, calls moment 'deeply personal'

GUWAHATI: Driving a refurbished World War II-era Willys Jeep, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein reminisced about his grandfathers who drove the same vehicle from Pangsau Pass to Myitkyina in Myanmar through the Stilwell Road to bring back family home after the war.

The military vehicle will take part in the Willys Jeep Rally scheduled from January 19 to 20 from the Hump Museum in Pasighat to the Pangsau Pass on the Myanmar border through the historic Stilwell Road.

The Stilwell Road, originally the Ledo Road, was a crucial World War II supply route built by the Allied forces. It traversed over 1,000 miles from Ledo in eastern Assam through Myanmar to link with the Burma Road near Kunming, China.

“This moment is deeply personal,” Mein posted on X.

He reminisced about growing up listening to the stories of his paternal and maternal grandfathers – Chowchali Mein and Chow Kanan Namchoom – who once drove from Pangsau Pass to Myitkyina in Myanmar (then Burma) on a Willys Jeep with trailer through the Stilwell Road, and brought back close relatives safely back home after the war.

“This commemorative drive is not just about a vehicle; it is about remembering the resilience of our people and the historic role of Arunachal Pradesh in a defining chapter of world history,” Mein said.

The Willys Jeep Rally will mark the 80th commemorative year of the end of World War II during the International Pangsau Pass Winter Festival.