BJP, Shiv Sena promise ownership to Mumbai tenants on same premises

MUMBAI: The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance on Sunday released its manifesto for the January 15 civic body elections in Mumbai, promising technology-led governance, 50% concession on fares for women in BEST buses and pothole-free roads, among others.

The manifesto has emphasised the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to curb corruption, speed up clearances and improve service delivery. “Our goal is a corruption-free municipal corporation,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, outlining an AI-driven platform to fast-track building approvals and ensure transparency in the real estate sector.

Housing and redevelopment commitments included a ‘Pagadimukt Mumbai’ initiative to resolve tenancy issues and the promise of occupancy certificates for 20,000 stalled buildings, which the alliance said would benefit lakhs of residents. The Pagadi (colonial era rent agreement) system building will be redeveloped, where the tenant and owner of the buildings will get their share—the tenant will get the house in the same redeveloped buildings.

Fadnavis said the alliance aims to expand the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) fleet from around 5,000 to 10,000 buses, switch to electric vehicles and introduce a 50% concession on fares for women travellers.