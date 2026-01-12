Congress calls govt response to bad air quality in cities inadequate and notional

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday cited a report to claim that air quality is a nation-wide, structural crisis for which the government response is “exceedingly ineffective and inadequate”, as it demanded a thorough reform of the National Clear Air Programme (NCAP).

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said that the NCAP propagated as the National Clear Air Programme is actually another type of NCAP—“Notional Clear Air Programme”.

The former environment minister said that a new analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) has now confirmed “what was always India’s worst-kept secret that the air quality is a nation-wide, structural crisis for which the government response is exceedingly ineffective and inadequate”.