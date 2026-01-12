Delhi shivers at below 3°C, Rajasthan goes under zero

NEW DELHI: Minimum temperature in some areas of Delhi dropped below 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with Ayanagar recording a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius and Palam 3°C. Meanwhile, parts of Rajasthan experienced sub-zero temperatures, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to settle around 18 to 20°C, while the minimum is likely to hover between 2 and 4°C. Shallow to moderate fog is likely during morning hours.

Cold to severe cold wave conditions were recorded at isolated places in parts of Rajasthan. The minimum temperature in Pratapgarh was at minus 2 degrees Celsius, while Barmer recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius, local met office said.