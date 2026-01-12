Nation

Drugs worth Rs 50 crore seized from MP factory

BHOPAL: The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) on Saturday evening busted a synthetic drug unit being operated out of a plant nursery at a farmhouse in western Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district.

The unit, which was manufacturing the synthetic drug MDMA, inside the Teerth Plant Nursery in the Amla area was raided by a CBN-Ujjain unit team led by superintendent Mukesh Khatri. The team seized a total 31.25 kg of mephedrone and other chemicals from the spot, where a full-fledged lab was being illegally run. The seizure is valued at around `10 crore in the domestic market, while its worth in the global market could even touch a staggering `50 crore.

The team conducted the raid following an intelligence input about a big consignment of MD set to be lifted from there.

Ongoing investigations have thrown up a possible Indore link. The CBN team is now probing how big the drug network is and ascertaining details about the supply chain & key operatives of the racket. While no arrest has been made so far, legal action has been initiated against the nursery’s manager.

