EC signals action against AERO over public questioning of SIR process in Bengal

In a detailed post on X, the office of the CEO West Bengal stated that if Sarkar had any grievances, he should have raised them with his superior officers or formally approached the District Election Officer following due procedure. It said that in such a case, he could have been transferred to another posting. Instead, it alleged that Sarkar violated service discipline.

According to the CEO's office, the matter amounts to indiscipline, violation of rules and disrespect towards a constitutional authority.

"He is currently an employee of the Election Commission, and appropriate action will be taken against him as per law," the post by the CEO office said.

Sarkar defended his action, saying, "It was necessary in the interest of the public. Other officers should also speak up. Otherwise, the public will suffer greatly".

On January 8, Sarkar had written to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) Bagnan, alleging logical discrepancies in the AERO log and resigning from the post of AERO.

In his letter, he alleged that discrepancies in name spellings flagged during the SIR process date back to 2002 and were later corrected by voters themselves using Form 8, in accordance with Election Commission rules. He claimed similar corrections were made in cases of age-related discrepancies, leading to the current inconsistencies being highlighted.