Eight-year-old dead, two injured in massive blaze in Himachal's Solan

CHANDIGARH: An eight-year-old child was killed and two others suffered burn injuries after fire razed a wooden building in Araki sub division of Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.

The fire broke out around 2.45am in a building near UCO Bank in old bus stand and spread rapidly through the aging wood structure, gutting 15 shops and trapping occupants.

The fire intensified after six to seven LPG cylinders burst, making rescue operations difficult. It quickly spread to a nearby structure, engulfing two buildings which were completely damaged.

The deceased was identified as Priyansh, belonged to a migrant family from Bihar residing in the complex.

The two injured survivors are currently stable at Arki civil hospital.

Superintendent of police of Solan Gaurav Singh said that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF teams were mobilised to assist local fire tenders from Arki, Shimla, and nearby industrial units.

"The fire has been contained, rescue teams continue to scour the debris for anyone reported missing," he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Solan Man Mohan Sharma has ordered an inquiry into the cause of the fire and announced immediate financial aid for the bereaved family.

Local MLA Sanjay Awasthi was present at the site and was overseeing the rescue operations. He visited the spot to coordinate relief efforts, urging the administration to expedite compensation and support for affected shopkeepers.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Solan to immediately carry out relief and rescue operations.

Sukhu directed that immediate help be given to the family of the deceased and has ordered the district administration to investigate the incident.

He said that fire engines were pressed into service besides fire vehicles from the Arki Fire Service, along with fire vehicles from Boileaugang in Shimla district, Banalgi in Solan district and the Ambuja Cement Company were immediately sent to the spot.

The fire has been brought under control and relief and rescue work is being carried out on war footing.