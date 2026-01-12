Gandhi’s teachings are needed more than ever: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at Sabarmati Ashram

AHMEDABAD: On his first visit to India, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday said Mahatma Gandhi's legacy unites Indians and Germans as friends and his teachings are more needed today than ever.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Merz visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad in the morning and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Modi, who reached the ashram a few minutes earlier, welcomed the German Chancellor upon his arrival.

After paying floral tributes at the statue of the Father of the Nation, both leaders visited 'Hriday Kunj', a room inside the ashram where Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba lived during India's freedom struggle.

At the ashram, Merz also witnessed how khadi yarn is woven using the 'charkha', or spinning wheel.

Mahatma Gandhi spun yarn on the charkha as part of his campaign to promote khadi and self-reliance during India’s struggle for independence.

In a note in the ashram visitors' book, Merz stated, "Mahatma Gandhi's unshakeable belief in the power of freedom and dignity of each and every individual inspires us to this day. This legacy unites Indians and Germans as friends in a world that may more than ever be in need of Gandhi's teachings."