Germany to station liaison officer in India for security

NEW DELHI: India and Germany’s bilateral military ties are on an upswing, and in a significant move to take it forward, India is prepared to host a German liaison officer. The decision holds significance in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s meeting on Monday. Chancellor Merz’s visit, scheduled for January 12–13, is his first official trip to India since assuming office eight months ago.

“The decision has been taken, and a German Liaison Officer will be joining the Information Fusion Centre - Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR). The documentation is in advanced stages, and the officer will get posted before June.” said sources.

The IFC-IOR, established in December 2018, has emerged as a key platform for enhancing safety and security in the IOR. Since it was established, the Centre has hosted International Liaison Officers from 15 countries. It collaborated with 57 maritime security constructs and 25 partner nations.

There have been exchanges at the training front between the two countries. Also, the maritime forces of the two countries have been involved in Passexs (Passage Exercise) and the “The two countries are exploring to deepen the ties,” said the source.