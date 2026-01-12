'Hatred being spread on basis of caste, religion under BJP rule': Congress after Dalit woman's killing in UP

NEW DELHI: The Congress slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday over the alleged killing of a Dalit woman in Meerut and said hatred is being fuelled on the basis of caste and religion under the patronage of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensations.

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed the Dalit woman and abducted her daughter in a village in Meerut on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident triggered tension in the locality, prompting authorities to deploy additional police forces.

The deceased was identified as the mother of a 20-year-old woman.

The 20-year-old Dalit woman, who was abducted from Kapsad village in the Sardhana area, was found from Saharanpur district on Saturday and the accused arrested, police said.

Addressing a press conference, Congress's SC (Scheduled Caste) department head Rajendra Pal Gautam alleged that "hatred is being fuelled in the country on the basis of caste and religion, and this is happening under the patronage of the BJP government."

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogiji is openly using resources to crush Dalits, tribals and backward classes. Chief Minister Yogi's bulldozer often operates only after considering caste and religion. When a Dalit is oppressed in the state, their bulldozer does not move," he said.