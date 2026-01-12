India-Germany ties get major boost as Modi, Merz hold wide-ranging talks amid $50 billion trade milestone

The day began at the Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram at 9 am, where Modi personally welcomed Merz, setting the tone with the moral gravitas of Mahatma Gandhi. The two leaders paid floral tributes to Gandhiji’s statue and visited Hridaykunj, underscoring India’s civilisational ethos before transitioning to contemporary global engagement.

From the ashram, Modi and Merz moved straight into Gujarat’s cultural heartbeat at the International Kite Festival. Welcomed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the leaders inaugurated the festival by touring the venue in an open jeep, flying a symbolic kite representing India–Germany friendship and taking in sweeping views of the Sabarmati riverfront an image-rich moment that blended soft power with diplomacy.

The focus then shifted from culture to commerce and geopolitics as both leaders reached Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar for a bilateral meeting. Trade, investment and strategic cooperation dominated discussions, followed by a joint press conference where Prime Minister Modi framed the visit as both historic and forward-looking.

Calling it a “matter of special joy” to welcome Chancellor Merz on Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, PM Modi said it was a “pleasant coincidence” that Swami Vivekananda himself had built a bridge of “philosophy, knowledge and spirituality” between India and Germany, adding that Merz’s visit was “giving that bridge new energy, renewed trust and scope.”

Noting that this was Merz’s first visit as Chancellor not only to India but to Asia, Modi said it was “a strong testament to the importance he places on relations with India,” and thanked him for his “personal attention and commitment,” reaffirming that “India is fully committed to further strengthening its friendship and partnership with Germany.”

Welcoming Merz in Gujarati spirit, the Prime Minister said, “In Gujarat, we say ‘Aavkaro Mitho Aapje Re’, which means to welcome someone with warmth and affection. With the same spirit and emotion, we extend a heartfelt welcome to Chancellor Merz to India.”

Technology and green cooperation emerged as key pillars, with Modi stating that technology ties between the two countries had grown stronger year after year and were now “clearly visible on the ground.” Highlighting shared priorities in renewable energy, he announced the establishment of an India–Germany Centre of Excellence to act as a common platform for “knowledge, technology and innovation.”

He further said joint projects in climate, energy, urban development and mobility were advancing rapidly, and described the new mega green hydrogen project involving companies from both countries as a “game-changer for the energy of the future.” Emphasising resilient global supply chains, Modi said MoUs signed during the visit would “give new momentum and strength” to cooperation.