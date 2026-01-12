Insider track | Third term dilemma for Harivansh

Political corridors in Delhi and Patna are abuzz over the future of Harivansh, the journalist-turned-politician who gained a reputation for effectively handling the Rajya Sabha as Vice-Chairman since 2018. With his second term ending in April 2026, the NDA is weighing its options. A return to the Upper House appears unlikely, as the JDU rarely favours extended tenures. The Bihar Rajya Sabha arithmetic strongly favours the NDA, with four of five seats expected to be secured easily, two of them likely to go to the JDU. This advantage has given Nitish Kumar space to think beyond continuity. Party circles say internal deliberations have already begun on possible successors if change is preferred. Names such as Sanjay Jha and Ramnath Thakur are being discussed. While a third term is not ruled out, the final decision will rest entirely on Nitish Kumar’s political judgment.

Reunion watch: Pawar clocks tick fast

Whispers of a Pawar reunion within the NCP are getting harder to ignore. Several rounds of talks between the Ajit Pawar and the Sharad Pawar camps have apparently already taken place. A senior NDA leader from Maharashtra hints that the discussions have gone beyond the exploratory. The buzz is that a clear division of roles has been worked out if the merger happens. Ajit Pawar may take charge of state politics, while Supriya Sule could steer the party nationally. Her past positions on some Modi government initiatives have not gone unnoticed. There is also talk of her possible induction into the Union Cabinet. If the merger clicks, the NDA could gain the backing of eight LS MPs, reshaping equations in Parliament.