ISRO faces second consecutive setback with PSLV-C62 mission

BENGALURU: The scientific community’s hopes of a smooth PSLV comeback were dashed on Monday, January 12, 2026, as the PSLV-C62 mission suffered a major setback.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said: “PSLV-C62 was launched as scheduled, and everything proceeded as planned until the third stage separation. Disturbances were observed at the end of the third stage. The flight path deviated from the plan. We are analysing the data.”

The launch took place at 10:18 am from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikotta. This was the first satellite launch of 2026, with ISRO aiming to restore confidence in the PSLV, often referred to as the organisation’s workhorse. It follows the PSLV-C61 setback in May 2025, which experienced a technical glitch in the third stage due to changes in chamber pressure.

Ahead of the launch, Chairman V Narayanan had visited Tirupati Temple on Saturday.