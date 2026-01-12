Jaipur Diary | Shah’s extended stay at CM’s house sparks buzz

Amid the political churn gripping Rajasthan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Jaipur visit on Saturday set tongues wagging. Shah spent nearly four hours at the CM residence, an unusually long halt that was underlined in political circles. The stay is being read as an effort to put at rest murmurs of rising anti-incumbency against CM Bhajanlal Sharma. During the meeting, Shah interacted with the CM and several ministers and MLAs. Shah took stock of the government’s performance after two years in office and discussed the roadmap ahead. For now, Shah’s presence has sent a message: Rajasthan’s power dynamics are under close watch.

MP CM steals investor show at Raj DigiFest

At the Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit in Jaipur, the limelight was stolen by Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav. Even though official sessions had ended, Yadav stayed back for nearly half an hour, holding discreet one-on-one meetings and engaging warmly with foreign investors an effort that did not go unnoticed. His message on cooperative competition, urging states to grow together, went viral and fuelled much chatter in power corridors. Yadav’s remark that the summit reflected a shared future for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh was seen as a calculated pitch. While Rajasthan hosted the event, many felt Yadav created the biggest buzz.