No law in the offing for advocates’ protection at workplace: RTI reply

NEW DELHI: Healthcare workers were once promised a separate law to protect them from workplace violence. Now, it’s the turn of the lawyers.

However, an RTI has revealed that the long-awaited Advocates Protection Act, meant to protect legal professionals, is likely to meet the same fate as the proposed law for healthcare workers: it has been dropped.

The Law Ministry in the RTI reply clearly stated that “there is no proposal of the Government (Union Law Minister) to enact the Advocates Protection Bill, for the present.” The RTI response came even though Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said last year that the Law Commission was actively working on the Act.

At a meeting with legal professionals in December, the minister promised legal reforms, including the Advocates Protection Act. Supported by a 2021 bill from the Bar Council of India, this Act aims to protect lawyers from violence, intimidation, and harassment in the course of their work.

The Act also imposes strict penalties on offenders and allows advocates to request police protection if they are threatened. Support for a separate law for lawyers grew after Rajasthan passed a similar Act in 2023.