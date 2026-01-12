PM: India on fast track to be 3rd largest economy

Highlighting India’s economic trajectory, he said, “India is the world’s fastest growing economy. Global hopes are rising.” Modi listed milestones including India being the world’s largest milk producer, number one in generic medicines and vaccines, biggest mobile data consumer, top digital payment platform through UPI, second largest mobile manufacturer, and among top three in solar power and aviation markets.

“This is why global institutions are bullish on India,” he said. “The IMF calls India the engine of global growth. S&P has upgraded India after 18 years. Fitch praises our macro stability and fiscal credibility.”

Modi stressed that amid global uncertainty, India offers predictability, political stability and rising middle-class purchasing power.

Bullish on growth

