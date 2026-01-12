PM Modi raises issue of Ariha Shah with German Chancellor Merz

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday raised with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz the issue of Indian baby girl Ariha Shah who has been living in a foster care in Berlin for over four years.

The German authorities had taken custody of Ariha on September 23, 2021, when she was seven months old, alleging that the parents harassed her.

The Centre has been pressing the German authorities for her early return to India arguing that it is important for the child to be in her linguistic, religious, cultural and social environment.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Modi raised the issue with Merz when the two leaders held talks in Ahmedabad.

"This is a very sensitive issue and we have been discussing it with the German side, both with the government in Berlin and with the embassy in New Delhi, for a long time," he said.

"At one time, this was a legal issue, now we should approach it as a humanitarian issue. We are aware of the pain and difficulties of the family and we are trying to help them in every way," Misri said.