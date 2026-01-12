Punjab govt writes to UK seeking access to archival records of Bhagat Singh trial

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Government has urged the United Kingdom to provide access to original audio and video recordings and archival documentation related to the trial proceedings of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar and Shaheed Shivaram Hari Rajguru.

The state has sought the handover of these materials to Punjab, which are currently preserved in a Scottish museum.

On January 9, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann wrote to the British Deputy High Commissioner to India in Chandigarh, H E Alba Smeriglio.

In the letter, he requested British authorities to facilitate access to the archival material or provide guidance on the formal procedures required to obtain copies for preservation and display.

“These records hold profound historical and emotional significance for the people of Punjab, as well as for global scholars of history and human rights,” the letter read.

In the letter, Mann also emphasised that such cooperation would be a meaningful step in honouring shared history and the universal ideals of justice, sacrifice and human dignity.