Raj Thackeray calls Annamalai ‘rasmalai’, questions his right to speak on Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray kicked up a row by calling BJP leader K Annamalai "Rasmalai" and questioned his right to speak in matters regarding Maharashtra.

Mocking Annamalai, Thackeray said that, “A few days ago, some "rasmalai" has come from Tamil Nadu to Mumbai and said that Bombay is not a Maharashtra city and there is no connection between Mumbai and Maharashtra. Who is he? And what connection do you have with Mumbai, and why did you come here? That's why Balasaheb said ‘hatao lungi bajao pungi’."

The controversy allegedly started when the former Tamil Nadu BJP chief said, "Bombay is not a city in Maharashtra. It is an international city.” The comment reportedly irked Opposition leaders.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defending Annamalai said that the remarks have been distorted and blown out of proportion. He said neither Annamalai is from Maharashtra nor a national BJP leader, still so much importance has been given to his statement.

“What Annamalai has said is true that Mumbai is an international city, but he does not mean that Mumbai is not a Maharashtra city. He wanted to say that Mumbai belongs to all people who stay here, and this is true,” the chief minister said.