Seven held in AAP sarpanch murder, shooters arrested from Raipur

CHANDIGARH: Seven accused have been arrested so far in the murder of AAP sarpanch Jarmal Singh from Valtoha.

Punjab Police, in a joint operation with Chhattisgarh Police, arrested the two main shooters from Raipur.

After shooting the victim point-blank in the head from behind, the shooters fled the scene and travelled to Patna, then Nanded in Maharashtra, before finally reaching Raipur.

The shootout was carried out on the directions of foreign-based gangster Prabh Dasuwal, who claimed he had “personal enmity” with Singh and alleged that the victim had survived three earlier assassination attempts.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Sukhraj Singh alias Gunga (20) of Thakkarpura village; Jobanpreet Singh (19) of village Bhai Ladhu; and Harpreet Singh alias Happy (27) of Bahadur Nagar village in Tarn Taran district. Another accused is Karamjeet Singh (23) of village Passanwal in Gurdaspur.

The other accused are identified as Jobanpreet Singh (20), Kulwinder Singh alias Kinda (20) and Armandeep Singh (18), all residents of Kalsian Kalan village in Tarn Taran.

He further said that Sukhraj Singh has a prior criminal history involving theft and Arms Act cases, and was also involved in the Rajwinder Singh alias Raj sarpanch murder case.

“The two were produced before a court in Raipur and taken into custody after obtaining transit remand. They are being brought to Amritsar for further investigation. The other five arrested accused, who were part of the support and logistical module, were arrested from Punjab,” he said.