SIR process reunites man with mother after 22 years in MP’s Mandsaur district

BHOPAL: The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has led to the emotional reunion of a 45-year-old man with his mother after 22 years in western Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district.

Vinod Gayri, who works as a peon in a school in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district, recently contacted the Khilchipura village panchayat in his native Mandsaur district to obtain voter ID card details of his parents, whom he had left more than two decades ago.

Vinod required the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) details of his parents from the 2003 voter list of Mandsaur district to get his name added to the SIR 2025–26 electoral roll in Nagaur district, Rajasthan.

Members of the Khilchipura village panchayat subsequently informed his widowed mother about the development. The elderly woman then approached the staff of Nai Abadi police station in Mandsaur district, requesting them to trace her son, who had been missing for 22 years.