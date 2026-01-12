Solar body likely to miss US counsel, not funds

NEW DELHI: The United States’ decision to withdraw from the India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA) is expected to have a limited financial impact on the organisation, but its absence could deprive the alliance of valuable strategic guidance, officials and experts said on Sunday.

Over the past three years, the US has contributed $2.1 million to the ISA—just over one per cent of the total $125 million mobilised by the alliance.

The ISA is a member-driven intergovernmental organisation focused on promoting solar energy deployment and is jointly led by India and France. It currently has 125 member countries. “This year, the US contribution was about USD 1 million, which is quite low compared to the total funding and contributions from other developed countries,” a senior government official associated with the ISA said.

“It will not affect our operational activities, particularly capacity-building efforts or the initiation of new projects across member countries,” the official added.

Echoing this view, the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) stated that the US withdrawal would not have any immediate operational impact. The ISA, which aims to mobilise $1 trillion in solar investments by 2030, will continue to pursue its core objectives, the ministry said.

The development follows an executive order signed recently by US President Donald Trump, announcing the country’s withdrawal from the ISA and 66 other international organisations. The administration described these bodies as “wasteful, ineffective, or harmful” to US national interests, security, and sovereignty.