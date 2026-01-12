Tejashwi repeats rigging charge, plans to ‘expose’ Nitish govt after 100 days

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday accused the ruling NDA of turning democracy into “dhan tantra” and “machine tantra”, asserting that the people of Bihar, and not his party, lost the assembly elections held last year.

Yadav, who arrived in Patna after his tour of Europe, also said that he has resolved not to speak about the NDA government’s functioning for 100 days and observe whether it fulfils the poll promises. The ruling NDA decimated the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar in November 2025 to retain power.

“In the elections held last year, people lost, and the system won. These people (NDA leaders) have turned ‘loktantra’ (democracy) into ‘dhan tantra’ (rule of money) and ‘machine tantra’ (rule of government machinery).”

The LoP in the state assembly alleged that a “conspiracy was hatched” and the election was “won through deceit”. “Since we practice positive politics, I will not say anything about the decisions and policies of the current government for 100 days. I will see when our mothers and sisters get `2 lakh. When will one crore youth get jobs? There was talk of setting up four to five factories in each district. Let’s see what happens,” Yadav said.