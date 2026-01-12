Two more deaths linked to SIR anxiety reported in Bengal: Officials

KOLKATA: Two persons died in different parts of West Bengal on Monday, with the families of both claiming that anxiety related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was the reason for their deaths.

A middle-aged man collapsed and died in a market in Uttar Dinajpur's Kaliaganj in the northern part of the state, while an elderly woman breathed her last after suffering a stroke at Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district in the south.

The man recently received a notice for the SIR hearing, and the woman attended the exercise last week.

In Kaliaganj, a 50-plus daily wage labourer, Lakshmikanta Ray, collapsed and died on Monday afternoon at the crowded Dhankaili market, police said.

A resident of Bochadanga Chandol village, Ray was rushed to Kaliaganj State General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination, they said.