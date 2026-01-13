Ahmedabad Diary | BJP MLA hails Oppn leaders as ‘lions’

A rare political moment unfolded at a tribal cultural programme in Dedvasan village in Surat district on Sunday, where leaders from rival parties shared the same stage in the name of cultural preservation. BJP MLA Mohan Dhodiya stunned party workers by openly praising AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava and Congress MLA Anant Patel, calling them “lions” and welcoming them wholeheartedly. Speaking in his mother tongue Dhodia, Dhodiya urged the tribal community to protect its language and traditions amid rapid modernisation. The event highlighted that tribal identity and dignity can rise above sharp political rivalries.

AAP co-incharge quits, calls it ‘Rich Man’s Party’

High drama marked the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Parivartan Sabha on Rawapar Road in Morbi on Sunday as internal rifts spilled into the open. While leaders such as Gopal Italia and Yesudaan Gadhvi spoke of “parivartan” from the stage, party co-in-charge Hitubha Rathod resigned publicly, branding AAP as a “party of goons and the rich.” Alleging rampant corruption and disregard for grassroots workers, Rathod urged people not to join the party. Angered after being denied access to the stage, he cited past remarks of AAP leaders and warned of the “goon rule.” The chaos between the leaders overshadowed the rally’s agenda.