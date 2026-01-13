Bangladeshi illegal immigration case: Home Ministry hands over probe to NIA with expanded mandate

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the probe into a major illegal Bangladeshi immigrant infiltration case that was earlier being investigated by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Soon after receiving the direction from the MHA, the NIA registered an FIR and launched its investigation with the intent of widening the scope of the probe by tracing the entire syndicate operating in different parts of the country and also follow the money trail linked to it, officials, who are privy to the development, said.
They went on to add that the move is part of the MHA’s earlier directions to launch a crackdown on organised networks facilitating illegal immigration and posing a potential threat to national security.
The case, described as a “deeper conspiracy” involving Bangladeshi nationals, was initially registered by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell during a large-scale crackdown on illegal immigration in the national capital. Earlier, the Delhi Police had lodged at least two FIRs alleging a larger conspiracy behind the influx of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into Delhi.
The officials said that multiple units of the Delhi Police were tasked with investigating various aspects of the network, which included routes of illegal entry into India, syndicates involved in forging identity documents, individuals providing accommodation and agents facilitating employment for illegal immigrants.
They said that the Delhi Police investigation was aimed at exposing the organised structure enabling illegal migration from Bangladesh into Delhi and identifying key operatives involved at different levels.
“Now with the NIA taking over the case, the investigation is expected to focus on uncovering interstate and cross-border links, funding channels and the wider conspiracy behind the racket,” a senior official in the MHA said.
The case came to light during a large-scale crackdown launched by the Delhi Police against illegal immigration in the national capital. During the initial investigation, the police uncovered organised groups allegedly involved in facilitating illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals into India. These groups were found to be arranging forged identity documents, providing safe accommodation, and helping undocumented immigrants secure employment.
Security agencies have long flagged that illegal immigration rackets often go beyond border crossings and are linked to a range of criminal activities. These include identity fraud, document forgery, and misuse of government welfare schemes and the creation of fake residential records.
According to officials, monitoring the movement and activities of undocumented foreign nationals entering into India has become a major challenge for law enforcement agencies.
Meanwhile, officials said the NIA, given the mandate it has under the law, will also examine whether any international organised crime groups or cross-border handlers were involved in running or financing the racket. They also indicated that the NIA may seek assistance from other central and state agencies if the probe uncovers wider links or operational networks outside Delhi.