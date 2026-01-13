Bangladeshi illegal immigration case: Home Ministry hands over probe to NIA with expanded mandate

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the probe into a major illegal Bangladeshi immigrant infiltration case that was earlier being investigated by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Soon after receiving the direction from the MHA, the NIA registered an FIR and launched its investigation with the intent of widening the scope of the probe by tracing the entire syndicate operating in different parts of the country and also follow the money trail linked to it, officials, who are privy to the development, said.

They went on to add that the move is part of the MHA’s earlier directions to launch a crackdown on organised networks facilitating illegal immigration and posing a potential threat to national security.

The case, described as a “deeper conspiracy” involving Bangladeshi nationals, was initially registered by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell during a large-scale crackdown on illegal immigration in the national capital. Earlier, the Delhi Police had lodged at least two FIRs alleging a larger conspiracy behind the influx of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants into Delhi.

The officials said that multiple units of the Delhi Police were tasked with investigating various aspects of the network, which included routes of illegal entry into India, syndicates involved in forging identity documents, individuals providing accommodation and agents facilitating employment for illegal immigrants.