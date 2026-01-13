Bihar cabinet clears decks for construction of Indrapuri water reservoir project

PATNA: Bihar cabinet on Tuesday cleared the decks for construction of the Indrapuri reservoir project after the state and Jharkhand reached an agreement to share water for irrigation, power plants and other purposes.

Approving the Water Resources Department’s proposal, the cabinet gave the green signal to a “draft agreement” (MoU) to be signed between Bihar and Jharkhand, Cabinet Secretariat Department Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary told media persons at a post-cabinet briefing.

He said the decision was taken after the Central Water Commission approved the draft agreement.

He added that the Indrapuri Reservoir Project will further strengthen irrigation facilities across farmland in eight districts - Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Patna, Gaya Ji and Arwal.

The Ban Sagar agreement, signed in 1973, is a pact between Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for sharing the Sone river water.