BJP warns of poll boycott in West Bengal if electoral roll revision objections are ignored

KOLKATA: The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday strongly criticised the Election Commission of India and warned that it would not allow the upcoming Assembly elections, scheduled for April–May, to be held in the state if the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is not conducted properly and the party’s claims and objections are ignored.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharyya, while speaking to the media, demanded that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar make an on-the-spot visit to West Bengal to review how the SIR process is being carried out in the state.

Issuing a stern warning to the national poll body, Samik said the BJP would not allow the Assembly elections to take place in West Bengal if the party’s claims and objections related to the draft voters’ list published under the SIR exercise are not honoured. He also demanded that the SIR process be completed transparently to ensure that no genuine voters are removed from the final electoral rolls and no illegal voters are included.

Samik alleged that Booth Level Officers and other officials involved in the SIR exercise are denying Form 7 of the Election Commission to voters who want to register their objections and claims. The BJP leadership claimed that polling officials, including Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, are refusing to accept Form 7 in several Assembly constituencies such as Naihati, Bhatpara and Jagaddal in North 24 Parganas district, and Chinsurah in Hooghly district.