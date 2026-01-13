Congress leader Digvijaya Singh rules out third Rajya Sabha term as tenure nears end

BHOPAL: Congress MP and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh announced on Tuesday that he will be vacating his Rajya Sabha seat and not seeking a third term in the upper house of the Parliament.

He made this announcement in less than three months before his Rajya Sabha term ends. His second term expires on April 9, 2026

Having lost two consecutive Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and 2024 from MP’s Bhopal and Rajgarh seats respectively, Singh has been sent by the Congress to the Rajya Sabha for two consecutive terms 2014-2020 and 2020-2026.

The development came hours after the state Congress’s scheduled caste cell’s chief Pradip Ahirwar, wrote a letter to Singh, requesting that a leader from the scheduled caste (SC) be sent by the Congress, to the Rajya Sabha this time from MP, on the expiry of Singh’s RS term.

When asked by journalists in Bhopal about Ahirwar’s letter to him, the septuagenarian politician said “It’s not in my hands (who would be sent to the Rajya Sabha). All I can say now is that I will be vacating my seat (Rajya Sabha).”

Singh’s significant political statement, came just a day after he had made another politically crucial statement, saying, “If the Congress forms the next government in the state, I would be happy to see someone from the scheduled caste/scheduled tribe heading it as the CM.”