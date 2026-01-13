Criminals, Naxals on run in Bihar as STF cracks down on them

The STF has reportedly received strong public support in its fight against crime, largely due to the leadership of DGP Vinay Kumar and DG(STF) Kundan Krishnan (a name that spells terror on criminals). Both officers are regarded as among the toughest in Bihar and are seen as having formed a formidable partnership that has boosted the morale of the STF and the wider Bihar police force, contributing to improved law and order across the state.

"Its not a flattery but fact. They remain always accessible to people and sources and at police offices - till late night,and personally engage themselves in sorting out problems in policing as well as people under given free hand by CM Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Samarat Chaudhary -who holds Home ministry", told a junior cop at police headquarters, who see them in action, anonymously to the TNIE.

In operations against gold and jewellery looters, the STF also achieved record recoveries in 2025 under the direct monitoring of the DG, STF. According to official data shared with this newspaper, the STF recovered more than 9 kg of looted gold, besides silver and other ornaments. Recently, two police personnel posted in Vaishali district were suspended and cases were lodged against them after they were found to have acted leniently in a gold recovery operation.

Official sources associated with the STF further revealed that two grenades, 76 IEDs, one pressure bomb and cash amounting to Rs 4.69 crore were recovered in 2025. The STF also claimed to have prevented 117 incidents of murder, contract killing, loot and extortion during the year. As per official data, the STF engaged criminals and Naxals in eight encounters in 2024, a figure that rose sharply to 30 in 2025.

In 2025, four new cells—narcotics, social media, EIU and contract killers’ vigilance—were established within the STF, along with one specialised hit team. The Bihar Police under the STF has also expanded the number of Special Operations Groups (SOGs), with 15 SOGs currently functional and well equipped with arms, ammunition and other facilities.

"STF has now become so hammering on criminals that a majority of them either surrender before the courts or police or being apprehended and if they resort to provoking firings, the STF retaliates effectively in encounters", remarked a senior IPS officer, speaking on condition of anonymity.