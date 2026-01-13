Delegation of Communist Party of China calls on RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A delegation of the Communist Party of China called on RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale here on Tuesday, sources said.

The Chinese delegation met the RSS second-in-command here at 11 am at his office, and the meeting lasted for about an hour, the sources said.

"It was a courtesy call by them. The request for the meeting had come from the Chinese side," they said.

This comes a day after a Chinese Communist Party delegation, led by its international department's Vice Minister Sun Haiyan, visited the BJP headquarters here on Monday.

During the meeting, the BJP delegation, headed by party national general secretary Arun Singh, discussed at length "the means to advance inter-party communications between the BJP and the CPC."

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong was also part of the delegation which visited the BJP office on Monday.