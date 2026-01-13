ED seizes Rs 10.86 crore in Haryana land fraud and cryptocurrency case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached properties worth Rs 10.86 crore in a land fraud case. The case relates to cheating homebuyers in Haryana.

“The probe led to attachment of flat and land worth Rs 6.06 Crore and cryptocurrencies lying in the crypto wallets in the shape of Ramifi Tokens worth Rs. 4.79 Crore,” the agency said.

The attachments were made under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The federal probing agency initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by the Haryana Police against Sandeep Yadav, Manoj Yadav, and others.

Investigations revealed that Sandeep Yadav, along with Manoj Yadav and Mohan Sharma, allegedly acted in connivance with close associates to cheat members of the public and generated proceeds of crime which was invested in moveable and immovable assets, as well as cryptocurrencies.

During a detailed financial investigation, it was found that Sandeep Yadav and his associates allegedly cheated around 20 people by fraudulently selling plots and by luring investors with promises of unusually high returns through cryptocurrency investments and have generated proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs. 26.54 Crore.

“Several individuals were cheated by the accused persons by inducement through fraudulent sale/purchase transactions of properties and false assurances of high returns on cryptocurrency investments.