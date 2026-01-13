Education minister proposes major Ph.D reforms, accreditation for tech institutes

NEW DELHI: A complete overhaul of the Ph.D programmes in the premier technological institutes was proposed by academic professionals to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Minister called for bringing the premier technological institutions such as Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIESTs) under the accreditation framework.

Pradhan chaired two crucial meetings in Delhi on Tuesday – the third meeting of the standing committee of the IISERs and the 13th meeting of the Council of National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (NITSER).

He reviewed the academic and research outputs of the seven IISERS and their future plans. “The Directors of IISERs informed the Standing Committee that they would undertake an exhaustive study of their PhD programmes to identify the associated lacunae and challenges, the global landscape and best practices, and suggest recommendations to overhaul the PhD programmes to align the courses with the requirements of the industries and the national priority missions,” said a release from the Education Ministry.