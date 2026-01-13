Empowered to examine citizenship for electoral purposes: EC tells SC

The Election Commission told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it acts as the original authority on issues concerning electoral rolls and the conduct of elections, and that its opinion is binding on the President when a person acquires citizenship of another country.

The panel submitted that an adverse finding during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) would only lead to the exclusion of a person’s name from the electoral roll and would “not ipso facto result in deportation."

It said that the matter could be referred to the Centre for scrutiny and possible action under the Citizenship Act and related laws.

It also pointed out that in several regulatory frameworks, such as those governing mining leases or other statutory benefits, citizenship is a prerequisite and can be inquired into by the competent authority, countering the argument that the poll panel was exceeding its constitutional mandate.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi made the submissions on behalf of the EC before a bench.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing on a batch of petitions that challenged the EC's decision to undertake the SIR exercise in several states, including Bihar, raising significant constitutional questions on the scope of the poll panel's powers, citizenship and the right to vote.

Dwivedi defended the SIR exercise as being squarely within the constitutional and statutory mandate of the poll body, while rejecting the contention that it was a parallel citizenship-determination process similar to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).