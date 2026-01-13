Fresh gunfight breaks out during search operation in J&K's Kathua

SRINAGAR: A fresh gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in a forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, where security personnel have been conducting search operations since January 7 following an earlier exchange of gunfire.

Sources said the gunfire occurred while security personnel were carrying out searches in the Najote forest area, around 10 km from Kamadh nallah in the Kahog forest area, where an earlier gunfight took place on January 7.

They said that while the search operation was under way, militants hiding in the area opened fire on the troops. The troops returned fire, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire between the two sides.

Since the earlier gunfight, security forces have been combing the dense forest area to track down the militants hiding there.

Sources said the security forces suspect the presence of three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants.

The army has been using drones and other surveillance gadgets to track down the movement of militants hiding in the area.

Meanwhile, security forces have also launched a cordon and search operation in Gadole forest area in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

The search operation was launched by police, army and CRPF on Monday, after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the forest area.

The security personnel are conducting combing operations to track down the militants hiding there, however, no contact has been established yet.