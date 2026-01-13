Govt formation buzz in Manipur, Kuki-Zo tribals reiterate ‘political solution’ demand

GUWAHATI: Amid the speculation that the government in ethnic violence-hit Manipur will be formed anytime soon, the Kuki-Zo tribals in the state are organising a “mass rally” on Wednesday to urge the Centre to expedite their political solution.

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) called upon the “entire Kuki-Zo general public” to participate in the rally to be held at all Kuki-Zo-dominated districts on the theme “Expedite Our Political Solution.”

“The Kuki-Zo people have endured grave and unprecedented atrocities – large-scale destruction of homes and places of worship, and the continued displacement of over 40,000 innocent people. In view of these realities, it has become impossible for the Kuki-Zo people to continue under the same administrative arrangement. Accordingly, the Kuki-Zo people have formally and democratically demanded a Union Territory with Legislature from the Government of India,” the KZC stated in a statement.

The organisation lamented that nearly three years elapsed, yet no concrete political solution had been delivered by the government. The rally is being organised to convey to the Centre the need to provide a long-pending political solution for the Kuki-Zo people.