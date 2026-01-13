Gujarat HC rejects Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh pleas for separate trial in PM Modi degree case

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petitions by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh challenging a lower court order in the Gujarat University defamation case.

The case is linked to their 2023 remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic degree, clearing the way for the criminal trial to continue.

A single judge bench of Justice MR Mengdey rejected their demand for separate trials, upholding the lower court orders.

The High Court had reserved its verdict after hearing arguments from both sides

The pleas challenged decisions of the trial court and Ahmedabad City Sessions Court, which had earlier refused to grant relief to the two AAP leaders. With the ruling, criminal defamation proceedings over remarks on PM Modi’s degree will continue jointly.

The case traces its origin to a criminal defamation complaint filed by Gujarat University in April 2023, following sharp public remarks made by Kejriwal and Singh during a press conference questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualifications.

The university alleged that the statements were “highly insulting” and had caused serious damage to its long-standing academic reputation.