India considers Pakistan-China pact on Shaksgam Valley illegal: Army chief

NEW DELHI: India considers the 1963 agreement between Pakistan and China on Shaksgam Valley as "illegal", Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday.

Gen Dwivedi's comments at a press conference came four days after the external affairs ministry criticised China's infrastructure development projects in Shaksgam Valley and said that India reserves the right to take necessary measures to safeguard its interests as it is an Indian territory.

Pakistan illegally ceded 5,180 sq kms of Indian territory in Shaksgam Valley to China in 1963 from areas illegally occupied by it.

"As far as the Shaksgam Valley is concerned, India considers the 1963 agreement between Pakistan and China as illegal," the Army chief said.

"We don't approve of any activity in the valley. The Ministry of External Affairs has already stated this clearly. Therefore, the joint statement which has been issued in China, what I understand about the CPEC 2.0, we do not accept it, and we consider it an illegal action being carried out by the two nations," he said.

India has been severely critical of the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.