INTERVIEW | ‘SHANTI Act will get us 100 GW in nuclear power by 2047’
Union Minister of Science and Technology (Independent Charge) and MoS of Atomic Energy, Dr Jitendra Singh, asserts that the SHANTI Act opens up the atomic energy sector for private participation while retaining full sovereignty.
He said India is fully atmanirbhar in space launch vehicles and has built satellites for all space applications, such as earth observation, communication, and navigation. He tells TNIE that India has achieved self-reliance in the production and use of nuclear energy and has set a goal to reach 100 GWe by 2047. Excerpts:
How do you view the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Act, 2025, in terms of India’s long-term civil nuclear interests?
It has obviously been one of the Modi government’s most significant science reforms, with the aim of exploring India’s potential for creative and peaceful nuclear energy. This is potentially aimed at accelerating India’s energy rise in the civil nuclear sector. This has been seen linking science, economy, industry, and business to shape India’s future socio-economic order.
As nuclear energy is a clean and abundant source of electricity and hydrogen, it will play a major role in addressing Viksit Bharat’s clean energy needs. Nuclear energy can support and provide a stable, reliable, and round-the-clock power supply for large-scale data-driven research and data centres using artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, quantum tech, and semiconductor fabrication.
It will also serve the larger interest of India’s development through its vast applications in healthcare, food, water, agriculture, industry, research, and the environmental sectors. Notably, its utilisation in AI to support future-ready applications will be essential to fulfil India’s developmental aspirations and achieve sustainable development goals.
Has the SHANTI Act succeeded in attracting private investment?
Yes, the SHANTI Act 2025 has paved the way for the private sector to build, own, and operate NPPs. The Nuclear Energy Mission aims to achieve 100 GWe by 2047, and this cannot be achieved without private-sector participation, which is now emerging in this sector. India is also working on small modular reactors for dense urban clusters. Opportunities in these sectors are opening. Private participation is needed to meet India’s clear energy goals by 2047, and SHANTI Act will modernise India’s nuclear framework in line with contemporary technological, economic, and energy realities, while maintaining safety, sustainability, and affordability.
How exactly does the Act help private sector?
The private sector can participate in, build, own, and operate nuclear power plants. It can fabricate nuclear fuel and conduct R&D in nuclear science and technology to facilitate the use of nuclear energy for non-power applications. Notably, foreign participation will be governed by India’s FDI policy. A key characteristic is opening the sector to private participation while retaining full sovereignty.
When will India achieve self-reliance in the sector?
Over the last 70 years, India has developed the capability to be self-reliant in the production and use of nuclear energy. With the nuclear energy mission announced for Viksit Bharat, India aims to achieve 100 GWe by 2047 through a multi-faceted approach, leveraging indigenous development, international collaboration, and public and private sector participation in nuclear energy production.
How does it address nuclear liability, and what are its implications for operators & suppliers?
The SHANTI Act aligns India’s nuclear liability regime with the international regime. The operator’s liability has been graded based on the reactor’s power output. The Act has set the stage for a future in which nuclear energy becomes the backbone of India’s development.
What safety measures are there to ensure safety and environmental protection?
The responsibility for ensuring the safety of civilian nuclear facilities in India lies solely with the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB). To streamline regulation and promote uniform standards, AERB has developed a comprehensive set of safety codes, guides, and standards.
How much electricity is currently being generated by nuclear power plants and what are next targets?
Currently, India is producing 8.8 GWe through nuclear energy. The specific measures outlined to reach this goal involve a multifaceted approach that leverages both indigenous development and international collaboration. Key strategies include the continued deployment of Indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs), building on the 25 reactors currently in operation with a capacity of 8,880 MW.
There are also eight reactors under construction contributing 6,600 MW, including indigenous 700 MW PHWRs, such as RAPP 8 and GHAVP 1&2, the Indigenous Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) PFBR, and Light Water Reactors (LWRs) with foreign cooperation. Furthermore, 10 reactors are at the pre-project stage, set to add another 7,000 MW, encompassing PHWRs such as Kaiga 5&6, GHAVP 3&4, Chutka 1&2, and Mahi Banswara 1&2 and 3&4. India’s nuclear power capacity is projected to reach 22,480 MW by 2031-32.
Future plans also emphasise the development of Indigenous Fast Breeder Reactors (FBRs), which align with India’s unique three-stage nuclear power program, designed to optimally utilise its modest uranium and abundant thorium resources through a closed fuel cycle.
To what extent does India’s budget support research, innovation, and start-ups in science and technology?
The budget for the Ministry of Science and Technology, including the three Departments, in 2025 (`38,613 cr) is almost 4.7 times that of 2014 (`8,257 cr). India’s rising R&D investments and growth in the number of science and engineering researchers are directly strengthening research capacity, fueling innovation, and boosting patent activity. India’s position in the Global Innovation Index (GII) ranking has improved from 81st in 2015 to 38th in 2025. India has ranked 3rd in the number of startups, 3rd in science and engineering publications, and 6th in patent filings.
The Government has established the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) under the ANRF Act 2023 to strengthen our technological leadership. Schemes such as the Core Research Grant, PM’s Early Career Research Grant, and Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research program have also been instrumental in strengthening the domestic research ecosystem. The government has also launched the `1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund to provide financial support to private industry for research and innovation in critical areas such as energy security and transition, and climate action.
What progress has India made in the space sector?
As of today, India is fully Atmanirbhar in launch vehicles and has built satellites for all space applications, including earth observation, communication, navigation, and even space exploration. India has also launched 3 lunar missions, 1 interplanetary mission, and 1 solar mission, and is planning follow-on missions, including a lunar sample-return mission. The space-sector reforms announced in 2020 have enabled the private sector to undertake space activities, and around 350 startups have emerged in the short span of 5 years, compared to just 1 or 2 in 2014.
The PM announced the Gaganyaan Programme in 2018, in which an Indian will go to space from Indian soil. The Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) is a five-module space station to be operational by 2035.