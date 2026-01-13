INTERVIEW | ‘SHANTI Act will get us 100 GW in nuclear power by 2047’

Union Minister of Science and Technology (Independent Charge) and MoS of Atomic Energy, Dr Jitendra Singh, asserts that the SHANTI Act opens up the atomic energy sector for private participation while retaining full sovereignty.

He said India is fully atmanirbhar in space launch vehicles and has built satellites for all space applications, such as earth observation, communication, and navigation. He tells TNIE that India has achieved self-reliance in the production and use of nuclear energy and has set a goal to reach 100 GWe by 2047. Excerpts:

How do you view the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Act, 2025, in terms of India’s long-term civil nuclear interests?

It has obviously been one of the Modi government’s most significant science reforms, with the aim of exploring India’s potential for creative and peaceful nuclear energy. This is potentially aimed at accelerating India’s energy rise in the civil nuclear sector. This has been seen linking science, economy, industry, and business to shape India’s future socio-economic order.

As nuclear energy is a clean and abundant source of electricity and hydrogen, it will play a major role in addressing Viksit Bharat’s clean energy needs. Nuclear energy can support and provide a stable, reliable, and round-the-clock power supply for large-scale data-driven research and data centres using artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, quantum tech, and semiconductor fabrication.

It will also serve the larger interest of India’s development through its vast applications in healthcare, food, water, agriculture, industry, research, and the environmental sectors. Notably, its utilisation in AI to support future-ready applications will be essential to fulfil India’s developmental aspirations and achieve sustainable development goals.