Jaipur Literature Festival to begin from January 15, spotlight expected on AI, minorities in Bangladesh

JAIPUR: Jaipur is set to come alive with the spirit of literature as the Jaipur Literature Festival returns from January 15 to 19. Often described as the world’s largest literary gathering, JLF 2026 is expected to go beyond books and authors, emerging as a global platform for ideas that shape the contemporary world.

This year, the festival will place a strong spotlight on evolving technology and artificial intelligence, reflecting how literature, science, and society are responding to rapid global change.

Explaining the festival’s thematic focus, JLF founder Sanjoy Roy said that AI-driven discussions have been prioritised as India is set to host a major AI summit on February 19–20. As a lead-up to this event, JLF will feature special sessions on mathematics, technology, artificial intelligence, and medical innovation.

“Young people should definitely attend the session with computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee. He is coming to JLF for the first time and may never come again,” Roy said. He also highlighted the session on mathematics professor Marcus du Sautoy’s book Blueprint as a major attraction.

Reflecting on the festival’s evolution, Roy added, “After completing 19 years, JLF is no longer just a literary festival. It has become a global platform to understand the changing world. Discussions here span global issues, and the festival features authors and thinkers whom it is not easy for everyone to hear elsewhere.”