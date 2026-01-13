Jammu and Kashmir spar over law university

NEW DELHI: Days after the closure of the Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College following agitation by Hindu groups over the admission of Muslim students, a fresh political controversy has erupted in the Valley over the establishment of a National Law University (NLU).

While the BJP is insisting on setting up the institution in Jammu, CM Omar Abdullah asserted that no final decision has been taken, and that when IIT and IIM were sanctioned for Jammu, there were no protests in Kashmir.

During the Budgam Assembly bypoll last year, Abdullah had announced that the NLU would be set up in Budgam. “The university will start functioning from a rented accommodation in the Ompora area of Budgam, where the government had previously decided to set up a software technological part, but the Air Force objected to it.” The establishment of NLU in J&K will bring the UT on par with other states that already have NLUs.

BJP MLA RS Pathania said that a NLU had been identified for J&K, and it was presumed that it would come up in Budgam after the CM made such an announcement during Budgam bypolls. “The declaration was aimed at luring voters of the constituency but the NC failed in its endeavour”.

Claiming that BJP does not believe in a Jammu versus Kashmir narrative, Pathania argued that Jammu offers better connectivity, weather conditions, and a stable law-and-order situation.