Jammu and Kashmir spar over law university

NEW DELHI: Days after the closure of the Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College following agitation by Hindu groups over the admission of Muslim students, a fresh political controversy has erupted in the Valley over the establishment of a National Law University (NLU).
While the BJP is insisting on setting up the institution in Jammu, CM Omar Abdullah asserted that no final decision has been taken, and that when IIT and IIM were sanctioned for Jammu, there were no protests in Kashmir.
During the Budgam Assembly bypoll last year, Abdullah had announced that the NLU would be set up in Budgam. “The university will start functioning from a rented accommodation in the Ompora area of Budgam, where the government had previously decided to set up a software technological part, but the Air Force objected to it.” The establishment of NLU in J&K will bring the UT on par with other states that already have NLUs.
BJP MLA RS Pathania said that a NLU had been identified for J&K, and it was presumed that it would come up in Budgam after the CM made such an announcement during Budgam bypolls. “The declaration was aimed at luring voters of the constituency but the NC failed in its endeavour”.
Claiming that BJP does not believe in a Jammu versus Kashmir narrative, Pathania argued that Jammu offers better connectivity, weather conditions, and a stable law-and-order situation.
“This is a national institution. It should be set up at a place where students from across the country can reach comfortably and benefit fully. Jammu fulfils all these parameters,” he said. “Budgam’s accessibility challenges would hinder the smooth functioning of the university.”
“The CM’s announcement will remain only an announcement. We will ensure that this institution opens in Jammu,” he said.
“We will strongly oppose its setting up in Budgam. We will make an effort that it is set up in Jammu only and it will be opened in Jammu”.
Pathania asserted that the party would raise the issue in the Assembly, take it to the Centre and hit the streets also. “We will agitate for it”.
Responding sharply, CM Omar Abdullah questioned the BJP’s selective outrage. “Did Kashmir protest when IIT and IIM were sanctioned for Jammu? What did Kashmir get at that time? Why was there no talk of equality then?” he said.
Omar said no final decision has been taken yet. “Leave this decision to us. Let the government decide first,” he said.
Backing the party’s position, BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma rejected the CM’s contention and said Jammu’s demand was legitimate and based on practical considerations.