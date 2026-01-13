Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha sacks five govt employees over links to militant organisations

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday dismissed five government employees, including a teacher and a laboratory technician, for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities by invoking Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution.

The five employees dismissed from service are Mohammad Ishfaq, a government school teacher; Tariq Ahmad Rah, a laboratory technician; Bashir Ahmad Mir, an assistant lineman; Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a Class IV employee in the Forest Department; and Mohammad Yousuf Kumar, a driver in the Health and Medical Education Department.

Official sources said the decision was taken after security agencies provided credible and sustained intelligence inputs linking the five employees to militant organisations.

According to officials, Mohammad Ishfaq was allegedly working as an Over Ground Worker (OGW) for Lashkar-e-Toiba.

“He was in regular contact with Pakistan-based LeT commander Mohammad Amin alias Abu Khubaib and was tasked with executing the killing of a police officer in Doda in early 2022. Ishfaq was arrested along with another OGW in April 2022 before the plan could be carried out. Police recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, and interrogation revealed that he allegedly exploited his position as a teacher to radicalise and influence youth to join terror groups,” sources said.